UK Secures Landmark G7 Commitments on Halting Biodiversity Loss by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The G7 ministers responsible for climate and the environment have met online under the UK leadership to commit to halting the loss of biodiversity by 2030.

"For the first time, the G7 has committed to halting and reversing the loss of biodiversity by 2030," UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said.

All G7 members signed up to the global '30x30' initiative to conserve and protect at least 30% of the world's land and oceans by 2030 and committed to '30x30' nationally, the press release stated.

The G7 group also agreed to phase out government funding of fossil fuel projects internationally by ending all new finance for coal power by the end of 2021 as well as the increase in support for clean energy alternatives like solar and wind. The countries also agreed to transition away from unabated coal capacity and to an overwhelmingly decarbonised power system in the 2030s.

"As we recover from the pandemic we are focused on building back greener - creating jobs and prosperity, without harming the planet. We know we need to consign coal to history and the G7 has taken a major step towards a decarbonised power system. We are acting abroad as we're doing at home by agreeing to phase out international fossil fuel finance, starting with coal -� another key milestone in this crucial year for climate action," COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said.

The G7 ministers were joined by India, Australia, South Africa and South Korea who had guest status in the meeting alongside the seven members � Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and United States.