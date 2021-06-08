UK Security Adviser Paying Visit to Moscow for Meetings With Officials - UK Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) UK National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove is paying a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday to hold meetings with his Russian colleagues, the UK embassy told RIA Novosti.

"Sir Stephen Lovegrove, the UK national security adviser, is in Moscow today to meet with his Russian colleagues and discuss issues of mutual interest," the embassy said, without specifying with whom exactly Lovegrove will negotiate.

The UK embassy also pointed to the importance of maintaining bilateral communication.