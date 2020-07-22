UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Security Minister Rejects Claims That Gov't Failed To Probe Alleged Russian Meddling

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:06 PM

UK Security Minister Rejects Claims That Gov't Failed to Probe Alleged Russian Meddling

UK Security Minister James Brokenshire rejected accusations that the government had failed to protect the country's sovereignty from the alleged Russian interference in relation to the Brexit referendum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) UK Security Minister James Brokenshire rejected accusations that the government had failed to protect the country's sovereignty from the alleged Russian interference in relation to the Brexit referendum.

The UK parliament committee in its long-awaited report, published on Tuesday, accused the government of being "slow to recognise the existence of the threat" of meddling in the 2016 vote.

"We have been clear that Russia must desist from its attacks on the UK and our allies, and we've been resolute in defending our country, our democracy, and our values. We categorically reject any suggestion that the UK actively avoided investigating Russia," the official said in a statement to parliament.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Democracy Vote Resolute United Kingdom Brexit 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

How Waqar Younis' tips on late swing helped Sohail ..

4 minutes ago

PTV officials slap former anchor, force him to lea ..

13 minutes ago

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

39 minutes ago

DED-Ajman seizes AED2 million worth of counterfeit ..

41 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

55 minutes ago

DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power st ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.