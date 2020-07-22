UK Security Minister James Brokenshire rejected accusations that the government had failed to protect the country's sovereignty from the alleged Russian interference in relation to the Brexit referendum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) UK Security Minister James Brokenshire rejected accusations that the government had failed to protect the country's sovereignty from the alleged Russian interference in relation to the Brexit referendum.

The UK parliament committee in its long-awaited report, published on Tuesday, accused the government of being "slow to recognise the existence of the threat" of meddling in the 2016 vote.

"We have been clear that Russia must desist from its attacks on the UK and our allies, and we've been resolute in defending our country, our democracy, and our values. We categorically reject any suggestion that the UK actively avoided investigating Russia," the official said in a statement to parliament.