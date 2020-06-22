UrduPoint.com
UK Security Services Have Foiled 25 Potential Terror Attack Since 2017 - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:49 PM

Security services in the United Kingdom have foiled 25 terror attacks since 2017, Minister of State for Security James Brokenshire said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Security services in the United Kingdom have foiled 25 terror attacks since 2017, Minister of State for Security James Brokenshire said on Monday.

Speaking to Sky news about the recent stabbing attack in Reading that killed three people and injured three others, Brokenshire said that there are currently 800 open investigations into potential terror plots.

"Our police and security services pursue actively... look at all lines of inquiry. There are around 800 live investigations and it is worth stressing the work that is being done day in day out to protect us. Since 2017, 25 terror plots have been foiled," Brokenshire said in the live interview.

The attack in Reading on Saturday was carried out by 25-year-old Libyan refugee Khairi Saadallah, who is believed to have been known to security services. The attacker is under arrest and charged with terrorism.

