MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The first positive effects of strict lockdown measures are starting to manifest in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

"We are now seeing the beginnings of some signs that that [the national lockdown] is starting to have an effect in many parts of the country, but by no means everywhere, and it is early days ... and people must keep their discipline," Johnson told the parliament.