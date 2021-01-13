UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Seeing First Signs Of Covid-Linked Lockdown's Positive Effect - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

UK Seeing First Signs of Covid-Linked Lockdown's Positive Effect - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The first positive effects of strict lockdown measures are starting to manifest in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

"We are now seeing the beginnings of some signs that that [the national lockdown] is starting to have an effect in many parts of the country, but by no means everywhere, and it is early days ... and people must keep their discipline," Johnson told the parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

6 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

6 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

12 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

3 minutes ago

40 killed in deadliest Israeli strikes on Syria si ..

3 minutes ago

US Does Not Advocate Interim Government in Afghani ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.