LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The United Kingdom announced on Monday that it will extend the grace period of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol that guarantees goods traveling from Great Britain to the UK territory are exempted of complying with EU customs rules and product regulations, while London and Brussels attempt to find a solution to their controversy.

"To provide space for potential further discussions, and to give certainty and stability to businesses while any such discussions proceed, the Government will continue to operate the Protocol on the current basis. This includes the grace periods and easements currently in force," Brexit minister David Frost said in a written statement to Parliament.

As part of the Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs unions after the UK left the bloc for good on December 31, 2020.

Although there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the UK territories must be checked upon arrival in Northern Ireland to comply with the EU sanitary regulations, leading to delays in the arrival of products and protests from unionists loyal to London.

On June 30, both parties had agreed to extend the grace period until September 30.