UrduPoint.com

UK Seeking Another Extension Of Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol's Grace Period

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

UK Seeking Another Extension of Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol's Grace Period

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The United Kingdom announced on Monday that it will extend the grace period of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol that guarantees goods traveling from Great Britain to the UK territory are exempted of complying with EU customs rules and product regulations, while London and Brussels attempt to find a solution to their controversy.

"To provide space for potential further discussions, and to give certainty and stability to businesses while any such discussions proceed, the Government will continue to operate the Protocol on the current basis. This includes the grace periods and easements currently in force," Brexit minister David Frost said in a written statement to Parliament.

As part of the Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs unions after the UK left the bloc for good on December 31, 2020.

Although there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the UK territories must be checked upon arrival in Northern Ireland to comply with the EU sanitary regulations, leading to delays in the arrival of products and protests from unionists loyal to London.

On June 30, both parties had agreed to extend the grace period until September 30.

Related Topics

Parliament Brussels London David Ireland United Kingdom Brexit June September December Border 2020 Market All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

2 hours ago
 Defense Day celebrated at cadet college Larkana

Defense Day celebrated at cadet college Larkana

15 minutes ago
 Over 1400 under-age drivers fined in three days, 1 ..

Over 1400 under-age drivers fined in three days, 1417 vehicles confiscated

15 minutes ago
 Maritime Security Agency marks Defense Day

Maritime Security Agency marks Defense Day

15 minutes ago
 8 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

8 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.