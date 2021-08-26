UrduPoint.com

UK Seeking Post-Brexit Data Partnerships With US, Australia, South Korea - Government

Thu 26th August 2021

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The UK government said on Thursday that it is seeking to develop data partnerships with the United States, Australia, South Korea and other countries in order to make it easier for organizations in the post-Brexit United Kingdom to exchange data with important markets and fast-growing economies.

"Now that we have left the EU I'm determined to seize the opportunity by developing a world-leading data policy that will deliver a Brexit dividend for individuals and businesses across the UK," Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden was quoted as saying.

The data adequacy partnerships, which will also prioritize Singapore, the Dubai International Financial Centre, Colombia, India, Brazil, Kenya and Indonesia, mean organizations do not have to implement costly compliance measures to share personal data internationally.

The UK government also said that after a global search, the government has named New Zealand Privacy Commissioner as its preferred candidate for the UK's next Information Commissioner.

After withdrawing from the European Union on December 31, 2020, the UK started to seek its own free trade agreements and partnerships with other countries rather than benefiting from EU bloc deals.

