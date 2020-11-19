UrduPoint.com
UK Seeking Post-Brexit Trade Deals With Different Countries, Not Only US - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) UK International Trade Minister, Liz Truss, told Parliament on Thursday that the United Kingdom is not only focused on its current negotiations of a post-Brexit trade agreement with the United States, but is trying to secure deals with other countries, before leaving the European Union for good in January, 2021.

"Fifty-two countries have now trade deals with the United Kingdom, we've secured a deal with Japan that goes beyond and above the EU's agreement. We're working on accession to the Trans-Pacific partnership. We're negotiating with Australia and New Zealand," Truss said.

She added that the UK is also "determined" to reach a deal with Canada before the end of the year.

Although stressing that "by no means are we entirely focused on the US," Truss noted that the United States is the UK´s largest single-country trading partner, and announced that London and Washington have already agreed the majority of text and chapters, and are currently working with the US House of Representatives "for a deal that benefits both our two nations.

After leaving the European Union on January 31, the UK embarked on trade negotiations with US, Japan, Australia, the EU and other countries, in an attempt to compensate for its departure from the European bloc.

Any deal coming from those negotiations will have to wait for the conclusion of the transition period agreed between London and Brussels as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, which is due to expire on December 31.

