UrduPoint.com

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:49 AM

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

The United Kingdom will seek to hold Iran accountable over Tehran's alleged involvement in the attack on the tanker Mercer Street off the coast of Oman if the matter is not settled diplomatically, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The United Kingdom will seek to hold Iran accountable over Tehran's alleged involvement in the attack on the tanker Mercer Street off the coast of Oman if the matter is not settled diplomatically, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said on Friday.

"The door for diplomacy and dialogue remains open.

But if Iran chooses not to take that route, then we would seek to hold Iran to account and apply a cost to that," Woodward said in a statement.

The ambassador said the United Kingdom was confident Iran was behind what it considers to have been a deliberate and tactical attack on the tanker in which one British and one Romanian nationals lost their lives.

"Based on the assessment of the data, the system used in the attack was an Iranian sharp-edge 136 UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle]... manufactured only in Iran," Woodward said.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Iran Oman Tehran Woodward United Kingdom (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

25 seconds ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

27 seconds ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

25 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

25 minutes ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

25 minutes ago
 Govt making all out efforts to bring absconder Naw ..

Govt making all out efforts to bring absconder Nawaz back to Pakistan: SAPM Awan ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.