UK Seeks UN Vote On Vaccine Equity Resolution: Diplomats

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:00 PM

UK seeks UN vote on vaccine equity resolution: diplomats

Britain asked the UN Security Council on Thursday to vote on a resolution on Covid vaccination in countries enduring conflict or poverty, diplomats said

Britain asked the UN Security Council on Thursday to vote on a resolution on Covid vaccination in countries enduring conflict or poverty, diplomats said.

The draft stresses "the urgent need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy" in fighting the pandemic in countries with limited access to vaccines.

The vote will take place over the next 24 hours and the result will be known Friday, the diplomats said.

