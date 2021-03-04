UK Sees Arrests on Terror Charges Drop to 9-Year Low Amid Lockdown

A year-long lockdown in the UK led the number of terror-related arrests to fall to their lowest level in nearly a decade, according to figures published Thursday by the counterterrorism police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) A year-long lockdown in the UK led the number of terror-related arrests to fall to their lowest level in nearly a decade, according to figures published Thursday by the counterterrorism police.

"There were a total of 185 arrests for terrorism-related activity in the year ending 31 December 2020, 97 (34%) fewer than in the previous 12-month period and the lowest annual total since 2011," it said.

The agency conducted more than 800 investigations last year, stopping three possible terror attacks in the process.

On the downside, the share of young people under 18 arrested in relation to terrorism grew from 4 percent to 10 percent over the span of the year or from 11 arrests to 17. This was the only age category that saw an increase.