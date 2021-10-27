UrduPoint.com

UK Sees Better Than Expected 6.5% Growth This Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:39 PM

UK sees better than expected 6.5% growth this year

Britain's pandemic-hit economy is expected to rebound by 6.5 percent this year before slowing slightly in 2022, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday in his budget statement

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's pandemic-hit economy is expected to rebound by 6.5 percent this year before slowing slightly in 2022, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday in his budget statement.

The 2021 forecast was much stronger than the 4.0-percent growth predicted in March but Sunak added that output would slow to 6.0 percent next year.

Related Topics

Budget March

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dub ..

10 minutes ago
 Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah ..

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah and Tawdheef

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris freedom ..

Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris freedom struggle: Haleem

42 seconds ago
 3837 citizens get fine tickets for over speeding

3837 citizens get fine tickets for over speeding

43 seconds ago
 BISE to announce results Intermediate on Oct 29, n ..

BISE to announce results Intermediate on Oct 29, ninth class result on Nov 09

45 seconds ago
 England limit Bangladesh to 124-9 in T20 World Cup ..

England limit Bangladesh to 124-9 in T20 World Cup

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.