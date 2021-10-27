UK sees better than expected 6.5% growth this year

(@FahadShabbir)

Britain's pandemic-hit economy is expected to rebound by 6.5 percent this year before slowing slightly in 2022, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday in his budget statement

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's pandemic-hit economy is expected to rebound by 6.5 percent this year before slowing slightly in 2022, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday in his budget statement.

The 2021 forecast was much stronger than the 4.0-percent growth predicted in March but Sunak added that output would slow to 6.0 percent next year.