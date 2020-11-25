UK Sees Downward Trend in COVID Infection Rate, Registers 11,299 Cases - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The coronavirus infection rate in the United Kingdom is on the decline in late November, as the country confirmed 11,299 new cases over the past 24 hours, down from over 15,000 cases confirmed a day before, the Health Ministry's data showed on Tuesday.

Last week, the UK was detecting some 20,000 cases a day on average, and the number of daily-registered new cases started to drop since November 19, when the country confirmed nearly 23,000 cases.

Overall, the UK confirmed over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 56,000 related fatalities. The coronavirus restrictions are in place until December 2, and the authorities have announced plans to replace the lockdown with targeted measures.