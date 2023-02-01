UK Sees Drop in House Prices For 5 Months in Row - Building Society

UK house prices continued a five-month decline in January, pushing average costs 3.2% lower than their peak in August 2022, a report released by the UK Nationwide Building Society showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) UK house prices continued a five-month decline in January, pushing average costs 3.2% lower than their peak in August 2022, a report released by the UK Nationwide Building Society showed on Wednesday.

"The start of 2023 saw a further slowing in annual house price growth to 1.1%, from 2.8% in December. Moreover, January saw a further monthly price fall (-0.6%), which left prices 3.2% lower than their August peak (after taking account of seasonal effects)," Nationwide's Chief Economist Robert Gardner said in the report.

The average house price fell to 258,297 pounds ($318,000) in January, down almost 4,000 pounds from a month earlier, the report read.

At the same time, Gardner said there were some encouraging signs mortgage rates were normalizing, but it was too early to say whether the United Kingdom's housing market activity had begun to recover.

UK mortgage demand has reportedly fallen to its lowest level since the 2020 lockdown as potential homebuyers are held back by rising interest rates. On Tuesday, the Bank of England said the number of house loans approved fell to 35,600 in December from 46,200 in November, marking the fourth consecutive monthly drop.

The UK has been facing a massive increase in inflation, which peaked at 11.1% in October 2022. In November, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 75 basis points to 3% per annum � the largest single increase in 33 years. The regulator also said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.