UrduPoint.com

UK Sees Need To Have Direct Engagement With Taliban - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

UK Sees Need to Have Direct Engagement With Taliban - Foreign Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said that the United Kingdom was taking a "pragmatic and realistic" approach toward the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), and saw the need to engage directly with them despite not recognizing their government in Afghanistan.

"We are pragmatic and realistic... we will not be recognizing the Taliban, but we do see the need to be able to have direct engagement, otherwise we can't provide messages, we can't listen to their response," Raab told reporters during a televised press conference in Doha, Qatar.

The foreign secretary landed in Doha earlier on Thursday as part of a regional trip on Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

After meeting with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Raab said that discussion had focused on four key topics the UK and Qatar are "very like-minded on.

"

"The first is making sure that Afghanistan is not a haven or harbour of terrorists again in the future. Secondly, preventing a humanitarian crisis, and again that is why we doubled our aid expending for Afghanistan this year," he said.

Raab added that the need to preserve regional stability and testing and holding to account the Taliban on their commitment to progress to a more inclusive government, human rights and the treatment of women and girls were the third and fourth key things they had agreed upon.

The UK foreign minister also said that his country's priority was to secure the safe passage of British nationals and Afghan collaborators who were left behind after the evacuation of all foreign troops and staff from Afghanistan ended on August 31.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Qatar Doha Progress United Kingdom August Women All From Government

Recent Stories

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home ca ..

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

1 minute ago
 CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

7 minutes ago
 TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

22 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators ..

Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators on-campus COVID-19 PCR tests

46 minutes ago
 64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.