UK Sees Need to Have Direct Engagement With Taliban - Foreign Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said that the United Kingdom was taking a "pragmatic and realistic" approach toward the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), and saw the need to engage directly with them despite not recognizing their government in Afghanistan.

"We are pragmatic and realistic... we will not be recognizing the Taliban, but we do see the need to be able to have direct engagement, otherwise we can't provide messages, we can't listen to their response," Raab told reporters during a televised press conference in Doha, Qatar.

The foreign secretary landed in Doha earlier on Thursday as part of a regional trip on Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

After meeting with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Raab said that discussion had focused on four key topics the UK and Qatar are "very like-minded on.

"The first is making sure that Afghanistan is not a haven or harbour of terrorists again in the future. Secondly, preventing a humanitarian crisis, and again that is why we doubled our aid expending for Afghanistan this year," he said.

Raab added that the need to preserve regional stability and testing and holding to account the Taliban on their commitment to progress to a more inclusive government, human rights and the treatment of women and girls were the third and fourth key things they had agreed upon.

The UK foreign minister also said that his country's priority was to secure the safe passage of British nationals and Afghan collaborators who were left behind after the evacuation of all foreign troops and staff from Afghanistan ended on August 31.