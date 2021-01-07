UrduPoint.com
UK Sees Record Daily Deaths From Coronavirus Since April

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

UK Sees Record Daily Deaths From Coronavirus Since April

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The UK Department of Health reported a further 1,041 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily toll seen in the country since April.

The death toll now stand at 77,346. April 8 was the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic, with 1,072 people dying with COVID-19.

England went into its third lockdown on Wednesday morning, in an effort to curb the spread of a more transmissible strain that was found there in December.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the vaccine rollout was the country's "route back to normal." More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated since last month, more than the rest of Europe combined, he estimated.

