UK Sees Record Low Daily Coronavirus Deaths

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in the United Kingdom over a single day fell to a record low on Monday, with 15 more people dying.

"As of 5pm on 21 June, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 42,647 have sadly died," the Department of Health tweeted.

The overall death toll stood at 42,632 on Sunday.

Further 958 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 305,289, the lowest since the lockdown began in March.