UK Self-Driving Vehicle Market Can Reach $57 Bln by 2035 - Transport Ministry

The full economic value of the self-driving vehicle market in the UK could reach 41.7 billion pounds (about $57 billion) by 2035, a report by the Department for Transport said on Wednesday

According to the report, presented by Transport Minister Rachel Maclean at the CES technology conference, 40 percent of new UK cars could have self-driving capabilities by 2035 with a total market value of $57 billion. It could provide the British with 40,000 jobs and enhance the UK green economy direction.

"We're on the cusp of a driving revolution. Not only could this tech unlock vast opportunities for the UK economy and jobs market, it could significantly improve the safety and efficiency of how we travel over the coming decades," Maclean said while addressing the conference.

Since 2015, the UK government has invested $273 million into connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) research. In August, 2020, the authorities launched a consultation to enable the use of an early form of automation in vehicles on UK roads in 2021.