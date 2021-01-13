UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Self-Driving Vehicle Market Can Reach $57 Bln By 2035 - Transport Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:54 PM

UK Self-Driving Vehicle Market Can Reach $57 Bln by 2035 - Transport Ministry

The full economic value of the self-driving vehicle market in the UK could reach 41.7 billion pounds (about $57 billion) by 2035, a report by the Department for Transport said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The full economic value of the self-driving vehicle market in the UK could reach 41.7 billion pounds (about $57 billion) by 2035, a report by the Department for Transport said on Wednesday.

According to the report, presented by Transport Minister Rachel Maclean at the CES technology conference, 40 percent of new UK cars could have self-driving capabilities by 2035 with a total market value of $57 billion. It could provide the British with 40,000 jobs and enhance the UK green economy direction.

"We're on the cusp of a driving revolution. Not only could this tech unlock vast opportunities for the UK economy and jobs market, it could significantly improve the safety and efficiency of how we travel over the coming decades," Maclean said while addressing the conference.

Since 2015, the UK government has invested $273 million into connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) research. In August, 2020, the authorities launched a consultation to enable the use of an early form of automation in vehicles on UK roads in 2021.

Related Topics

Technology Vehicles Vehicle United Kingdom August 2015 2020 Market Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

41 minutes ago

Football Italian Cup results

27 minutes ago

Ejaz Ahmed Minhas to look after work of DG Pakista ..

27 minutes ago

PDM's gathering in Loralai will prove as failure; ..

27 minutes ago

More Than 20,000 National Guard Troops to Help Sec ..

28 minutes ago

Biden Adds 3 National Security Council Members to ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.