BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The United Kingdom has donated over 100 armored patrol cars to the Lebanese military, the UK embassy to Beirut said on Monday.

"All Aboard! Today, a ship sets sail from [The UK's] south coast bound for [Lebanon] with 100 armoured patrol vehicles (Land Rover RWMIK) to the [Lebanese Army]. It's a strong demonstration of the UK's commitment to the Lebanese people's safety and security including in times of need," the embassy tweeted.

According to the Lebanese OTV channel, the vehicles, worth 1.

5 million Pounds ($2 million) in total, will boost the country's military patrols that chase after smugglers and prevent illegal entry by armed groups from Syria.

This is not the first time London provides support to the Lebanese armed forces as it has previously provided 350 Land Rovers, installed 75 border towers equipped with cameras and trained 11,000 border guard troops to prevent trespassing of the Syria-Libya border.