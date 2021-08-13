UrduPoint.com

UK Sends 600 Troops To Afghanistan To Help Evacuate Citizens, Afghan Employees - Military

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United Kingdom will send about 600 troops to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of its citizens and former Afghan employees, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

"I have authorised the deployment of additional military personnel to support the diplomatic presence in Kabul, assist British nationals to leave the country and support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us," he said.

"The additional deployment of approximately 600 troops is in light of the increasing violence and rapidly deteriorating security environment in the country. In parallel, the number of staff working at the British Embassy in Kabul has been reduced to a core team focused on providing consular and visa services for those needing to rapidly leave the country," the ministry added.

