UK Sends Another Warship to Provide Maritime Security in Persian Gulf - Royal Navy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The United Kingdom has sent Portsmouth-based warship HMS Kent to the Persian Gulf to provide maritime security in the region and escort UK-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Royal Navy said.

"Type 23 frigate HMS Kent will relieve HMS Duncan of her duties in the Gulf and is scheduled to work alongside US partners as part of the newly-formed International Maritime Security Construct. She will be focused on providing regional maritime security, including counter-terrorism and anti-smuggling activities," the statement, published on Monday, said.

The HMS Kent will work alongside the HMS Montrose to escort UK-flagged vessels passing through these waters.

According to the statement, another Portsmouth-based warship, the HMS Defender, was sent to the Asia Pacific to protect vital trade routes in the region.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over the past several months. In July, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over an alleged breach of international maritime regulations. The move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by the UK marines near Gibraltar over an alleged breach of EU sanctions against Syria.

Several other oil tankers have been attacked in the Strain of Hormuz since May. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied any involvement.