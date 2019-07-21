UrduPoint.com
UK Sends Letter To UN About Its Tanker Seized By Iran, Urges Tehran To Release Vessel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 10:30 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The UK Permanent Mission to the United Nations has submitted a letter on Sunday to the UN Secretary General and Security Council President with a "factual update" on the incident with the UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and called upon Tehran to release the vessel.

On Friday, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations. The vessel with 23 crew members, including three Russian nationals, has been guided to the Bandar Abbas port. Albeit they have been out of reach for any contact, Iran claims they are safe and sound and the tanker is docked in the port.

"Current tensions are extremely concerning, and our priority is to de-escalate.

We do not seek confrontation with Iran. But it is unacceptable and highly escalatory to threaten shipping going about its legitimate business through internationally recognised transit corridors. The impediment to the right to transit passage and seizure of the STENA IMPERO is contrary to international law. We call on Iran to release the STENA IMPERO, and are working to resolve the situation through diplomatic means," UK Deputy Permanent Representative Jonathan Allen wrote in the letter which he called a "factual update" on the incident.

He added that the tanker was sized in the Omani territorial waters.

The maritime clash comes after UK Marines helped detain an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused London of piracy.

