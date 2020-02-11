UK set to back high-speed railway despite soaring cost

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected Tuesday to announce his support for the HS2 high-speed railway, despite concerns about soaring costs and opposition from his own MPs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected Tuesday to announce his support for the HS2 high-speed railway, despite concerns about soaring costs and opposition from his own MPs.

Johnson had ordered a review of the viability of the line, the largest current infrastructure project in Europe, after years of delays and ballooning costs.

But he is set to announce to the House of Commons his support for the project, which aims to connect London to central and northern England.

Preparations for the first stage of the line to Birmingham are already well advanced, but the BBC said he would also back the second phase to Manchester and Leeds, while seeking changes to rein in the cost.

Some projections suggest HS2 could cost more than �100 billion ($129 billion, 118 billion Euros), double an official 2015 estimate, and far more than was suggested when HS2 was first mooted in 2009.

HS2 claims that its trains will connect around 30 million people when it is complete -- almost half the UK population -- delivering faster journeys and taking pressure off existing rail networks.

It also says that the project will tackle climate change, by taking cars off the roads.

Many MPs, including in Johnson's Conservative party, have said the money could be better spent on other transport services.

There are also concerns about the impact of building the line on wildlife and the environment, as the line goes through numerous sections of ancient woodland.

However, the prime minister is known for his enthusiasm for infrastructure projects, and promised in the December election to rebalance Britain's London-centric economy by investing in northern England.

Ahead of the HS2 announcement, he unveiled funding to improve bus networks for every region outside London, including a new fleet of zero-emissions vehicles.