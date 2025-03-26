UK set to cut public spending by billions of pounds

Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to detail billions of pounds of spending cuts in her Spring Statement on Wednesday to address the country's ailing public finances

The spending update comes as the Labour government, elected in July after a landslide election win, faces sluggish economic growth and rising borrowing costs.

In a glimmer of good news, Britain's annual inflation rate eased to 2.8 percent in February, down from 3.0 percent in January, according to the Office for National Statistics.

But despite the slowdown, inflation remains elevated above the Bank of England's two percent target.

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged last week after a series of cuts, warning of "economic uncertainty".

Reeves has warned that since her inaugural budget in October, "the world has changed."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has recently pledged to hike spending on defence, with the government announcing late Tuesday a £2.2 billion boost next year.

"This moment demands an active government stepping up to secure Britain's future," Reeves said in a press statement ahead of the fiscal update.