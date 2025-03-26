UK Set To Cut Public Spending By Billions Of Pounds
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to detail billions of pounds of spending cuts in her Spring Statement on Wednesday to address the country's ailing public finances
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to detail billions of pounds of spending cuts in her Spring Statement on Wednesday to address the country's ailing public finances.
The spending update comes as the Labour government, elected in July after a landslide election win, faces sluggish economic growth and rising borrowing costs.
In a glimmer of good news, Britain's annual inflation rate eased to 2.8 percent in February, down from 3.0 percent in January, according to the Office for National Statistics.
But despite the slowdown, inflation remains elevated above the Bank of England's two percent target.
The central bank kept interest rates unchanged last week after a series of cuts, warning of "economic uncertainty".
Reeves has warned that since her inaugural budget in October, "the world has changed."
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has recently pledged to hike spending on defence, with the government announcing late Tuesday a £2.2 billion boost next year.
"This moment demands an active government stepping up to secure Britain's future," Reeves said in a press statement ahead of the fiscal update.
Recent Stories
Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria
Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..
Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks
FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, latest regional developments
France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 2025
RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout
SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
More Stories From World
-
Lula says Mercosur, Japan to discuss trade deal6 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Baloch leads Pakistani delegation at inaugural Global Ministerial Dialogue on Science Dip ..6 minutes ago
-
Sweden to boost defence spending by $30 bn over next decade16 minutes ago
-
Rising seas test defenses of South American ports46 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mixed as US tariff uncertainty lingers1 hour ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying results1 hour ago
-
New Russian strikes 'clear signal' Moscow not pursuing peace: Zelensky3 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan strengthen castor industry cooperation7 minutes ago
-
'Unprecedented' mass bleaching drains life from Australian reef4 hours ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying results4 hours ago
-
Armenia parliament votes for starting EU accession bid7 minutes ago
-
South Korea opposition leader says cleared in election law case4 hours ago