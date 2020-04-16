UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Set To Extend Coronavirus Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:11 PM

UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown

The British government was on Thursday expected to extend a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, amid signs the coronavirus outbreak is peaking but also warnings of more deaths to come

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The British government was on Thursday expected to extend a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, amid signs the coronavirus outbreak is peaking but also warnings of more deaths to come.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recuperates after spending a week in hospital with COVID-19, met with ministers and officials to finalise the plans.

An announcement is due later but the government has already said that, with the death toll approaching 13,000 and still rising, now is not the time to rescind the stay-at-home order imposed on March 23.

"It is too early to make a change," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC television on Thursday.

"Whilst we've seen a flattening of the number of cases, and thankfully a flattening of the number of deaths, that hasn't started to come down yet. And as far as I'm concerned that is still far too high."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hancock March TV Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kaira complains about non-provision of funds to Si ..

6 minutes ago

Recovered corona patients discharged from Mayo Hos ..

1 minute ago

OPEC Expects US Oil Production for 2020 to Decline ..

1 minute ago

Over 0.95 m people signed up for 'Tiger Force'

1 minute ago

Danes sing for queen's 80th birthday despite virus ..

1 minute ago

World Rugby announces $100m virus relief plan

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.