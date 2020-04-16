UrduPoint.com
UK Set To Extend Coronavirus Lockdown As Death Rate Sees Spike

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:37 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The British government on Thursday was expected to extend a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, while the country's coronavirus death toll spiked by 861 -- a greater increase than in recent days.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recuperates after spending a week in hospital with COVID-19, met with ministers and officials to finalise the plans.

An announcement is due later but the government has already said that, with the death toll nearing 14,000 and still rising, now is not the time to rescind the stay-at-home order imposed on March 23.

"It is too early to make a change," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC television on Thursday.

"Whilst we've seen a flattening of the number of cases, and thankfully a flattening of the number of deaths, that hasn't started to come down yet. And as far as I'm concerned that is still far too high."He said the vast majority of Britons had followed rules not to go out except for exercise and to buy essential items.

