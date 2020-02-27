UK sets out post-Brexit trade plans

Britain will publish its objectives for post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, with the two sides clashing over standards and fishing rights before negotiations have even begun

Two days after EU ministers approved their own joint approach, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will set out its priorities for the talks starting Monday.

When Britain left the European Union on January 31, both sides agreed a transition period in which little changed while they struck a new trade and security partnership.

But the clock is ticking -- the transition only lasts until December 31 -- and both sides are so far talking tough.