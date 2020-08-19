UrduPoint.com
UK Sets Out Priority Areas For Legally Binding Targets To Achieve Environment Bill Goals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The UK government said in a press release on Wednesday that it has identified four priority areas for legally binding targets expected to be set out to achieve goals enshrined in its Environment Bill outlining the country's post-Brexit environmental governance.

"Today the government has set out how it will use ambitious, legally binding targets under its landmark Environment Bill to combat the environmental and climate challenges we face. The government will introduce at least one long-term target in four priority areas to drive significant and lasting environmental improvements: cleaner air, cleaner water, less waste and more biodiversity," the press release said.

According to UK Environment Secretary George Eustice, the targets are aimed at guaranteeing the government's steady progress on large environmental issues.

"The targets we set under our landmark Environment Bill will be the driving force behind our bold action to protect and enhance our natural world ” guaranteeing real and lasting progress on some of the biggest environmental issues facing us today," Eustice said, as quoted by the press release.

The government added that the long-term targets would be supported by interim targets to map a five-year trajectory toward becoming greener.

