UK Shadow Chancellor Says No Confidence Vote 'Unlikely' Before Oct. 17 - Reports

UK shadow chancellor John McDonnell said on Tuesday that it was "unlikely" that opposition parties would bring a no confidence vote against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson before mid-October, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) UK shadow chancellor John McDonnell said on Tuesday that it was "unlikely" that opposition parties would bring a no confidence vote against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson before mid-October, media reported.

On September 24, the main UK opposition parties expressed the desire to initiate a confidence vote in the cabinet after the Supreme Court had ruled that Johnson's decision to suspend parliament from September 10 until October 14 had been unlawful. However, on Monday, opposition leaders rejected a plan to put forward a confidence vote this week.

According to McDonnell, as cited by the Sky news outlet, opposition parties would most likely hold off on the vote of no confidence until after the European Council meeting on October 17.

Johnson has been under fierce criticism ahead of the approaching October 31 Brexit deadline as his Conservative government has struggled to provide a comprehensive plan for the exit.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that the UK government had finalized the legal text for an updated version of the country's divorce deal from the European Union, which it would publish shortly. Johnson later rejected rumors that his deal included a hard customs border on the island of Ireland � a major point of contention in the Brexit debate.

Johnson came to power in July, succeeding Theresa May who resigned over her failure to get approval from lawmakers for the Brexit deal agreed upon with the bloc. Since assuming office, Johnson has been saying that the United Kingdom would have to leave the European Union on the agreed deadline, even if a withdrawal deal is not reached.

