UK Shadow Minister Requests Investigation Into Johnson's Vacation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:23 PM

Jon Trickett, a Labour shadow minister, on Thursday lodged a formal request to look into UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vacation at the private luxury resort of Mustique, specifically how it was financed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Jon Trickett, a Labour shadow minister, on Thursday lodged a formal request to look into UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vacation at the private luxury resort of Mustique, specifically how it was financed.

Johnson has claimed his vacation was paid for by businessman David Ross. On Wednesday, however, the Daily Mail newspaper published a report in which Ross' spokesman said that not such transaction occurred.

"Transparency is crucial to ensuring that the public have confidence that elected Members of this House have not been unduly influenced by any donations or gifts that they may receive.

For this reason, and the above concerns, I therefore request that you to investigate whether the Prime Minister has followed all transparency requirements when registering this donation," Trickett said in a request to Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards in the lower house.

Per the UK lower house's code of conduct, all members, as well as the prime minister, must register all their travels and hospitalities received outside of the United Kingdom if they are connected to their parliamentary and political activities.

