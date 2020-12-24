UK Share of Fish Quotas to Rise Substantially From About 0.5 to 2/3 - Johnson

The United Kingdom's share of fishing quotas will be rising substantially from around half to two thirds in five and a half years time, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after the announcement that the UK and the European Union had stricken a post-Brexit trade deal

"For the first time since 1973, we will be an independent coastal state with full control of our waters, with the UK's share of fish in our waters rising substantially from roughly half today to closer to two thirds in five and a half years time," Johnson said at a press briefing at Downing Street.

The prime minister added that there would be a giant free trade zone starting from January 1, 2021.