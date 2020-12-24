UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Share Of Fish Quotas To Rise Substantially From About 0.5 To 2/3 - Johnson

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:33 PM

UK Share of Fish Quotas to Rise Substantially From About 0.5 to 2/3 - Johnson

The United Kingdom's share of fishing quotas will be rising substantially from around half to two thirds in five and a half years time, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after the announcement that the UK and the European Union had stricken a post-Brexit trade deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United Kingdom's share of fishing quotas will be rising substantially from around half to two thirds in five and a half years time, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after the announcement that the UK and the European Union had stricken a post-Brexit trade deal.

"For the first time since 1973, we will be an independent coastal state with full control of our waters, with the UK's share of fish in our waters rising substantially from roughly half today to closer to two thirds in five and a half years time," Johnson said at a press briefing at Downing Street.

The prime minister added that there would be a giant free trade zone starting from January 1, 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union United Kingdom January From Share

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

6 minutes ago

Two Defendants in Russian Journalist Golunov Case ..

3 minutes ago

European leaders hail post-Brexit deal

3 minutes ago

Fawad for changing 'modus operandi' for Census in ..

3 minutes ago

Macron says EU's 'unity and firmness paid off' aft ..

3 minutes ago

49 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in H ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.