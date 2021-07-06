UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Ships To Continue To Sail Waters Near Crimea After HMS Defender Incident - Top Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:24 PM

UK Ships to Continue to Sail Waters Near Crimea After HMS Defender Incident - Top Diplomat

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that the country's vessels would keep the route through Crimean waters despite a recent incident involving the UK's HMS Defender destroyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that the country's vessels would keep the route through Crimean waters despite a recent incident involving the UK's HMS Defender destroyer.

The warship entered what Moscow considers a Russian maritime area near Cape Fiolent in Crimea on June 23. The Russian navy had to fire warning shots to divert the vessel.

"HMS Defender was taking the shortest and most direct route. It is an internationally recognized traffic route.

We've got every right to conduct innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters, according to international law. That's what we'll continue to do," Raab told a parliamentary committee.

For its part, the UK Defense Ministry said the destroyer was en route from Ukraine's Odesa to Georgia, and there were no warning shots at all. According to the footage published by the Russian security service FSB, the ship ignored warnings about the use of weapons and only left the waters near Crimea after warning shots.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Traffic United Kingdom Georgia June All From

Recent Stories

3 Hesco officers suspended for involvement in powe ..

2 minutes ago

UN Concerned by Belarus' Sentence to Lukashenko's ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Says FBI Agents Made Unauthorized $2Mln B ..

2 minutes ago

Delta Variant Spreading Across Canada, Majority of ..

2 minutes ago

Govt introducing holistic reforms to improve gover ..

11 minutes ago

10 drug peddlers, bootlegger, illegal weapon holde ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.