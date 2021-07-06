UK Ships to Continue to Sail Waters Near Crimea After HMS Defender Incident - Top Diplomat

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that the country's vessels would keep the route through Crimean waters despite a recent incident involving the UK's HMS Defender destroyer

The warship entered what Moscow considers a Russian maritime area near Cape Fiolent in Crimea on June 23. The Russian navy had to fire warning shots to divert the vessel.

"HMS Defender was taking the shortest and most direct route. It is an internationally recognized traffic route.

We've got every right to conduct innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters, according to international law. That's what we'll continue to do," Raab told a parliamentary committee.

For its part, the UK Defense Ministry said the destroyer was en route from Ukraine's Odesa to Georgia, and there were no warning shots at all. According to the footage published by the Russian security service FSB, the ship ignored warnings about the use of weapons and only left the waters near Crimea after warning shots.