UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Shopping Mall Giant Intu Says Facing Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:47 PM

UK shopping mall giant Intu says facing collapse

British shopping centre giant Intu, already hit hard before the coronavirus lockdown, warned Friday that it was on the brink of collapse after talks failed to restructure its finances

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :British shopping centre giant Intu, already hit hard before the coronavirus lockdown, warned Friday that it was on the brink of collapse after talks failed to restructure its finances.

The debt-laden firm, which owns 17 giant shopping malls including MetroCentre and the Trafford Centre in northern England and Lakeside in the southeast, was seeking to progress talks with creditors before a midnight deadline.

Intu employs around 2,500 staff but another 100,000 people work at shops and restaurants inside its facilities, while another 30,000 are involved on the supply side.

Shopping centres in Britain were forced to mostly close for almost three months after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23 in a bid to halt the COVID-19 outbreak -- further hurting Intu which has been in trouble for some time as people increasingly shop online.

Lockdown restrictions began to be ease this month but it would appear too late to save Intu.

In a statement on Friday, Intu announced that "insufficient alignment and agreement has been achieved" with its creditors.

"The board is therefore considering the position of Intu with a view to protecting the interests of its stakeholders," it added.

"This is likely to involve the appointment of administrators. A further announcement will be made as soon as possible." Administration is the process whereby a troubled company calls upon independent financial help in a bid to restructure the business, remain operational and to try to minimise job losses.

Intu on Tuesday said that some of its shopping centres "have reduced rent collections as a result of COVID-19", adding that malls may be forced to shut.

KPMG has been put on stand-by in case the group enters administration, while there was also "a risk that centres may have to close for a period", Intu stated earlier in the week.

Related Topics

Business Company Rent Job Progress Turkish Lira March May Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Strata

20 minutes ago

Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus Discuss Schedul ..

3 minutes ago

Record rise in virus cases as Ukraine warns of 'se ..

3 minutes ago

Robbery claims a life, injures one

3 minutes ago

Former PSG, France defender Jallet retires

3 minutes ago

Over Half of Russians Do Not Think George Floyd Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.