UK Should Pay $125,000 To Relatives Of Infected Blood Transfusions Victims - Inquiry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The UK authorities should pay 100,000 Pounds ($125,000) to parents and children of those who died from HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s-80s through contaminated blood transfusions, Brian Langstaff, the chairman of the Infected Blood Inquiry, a UK public inquiry investigating the scandal, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the inquiry published its interim report outlining recommendations for compensation to the people affected by the contaminated blood scandal.

"I recommend that an interim payment of 100,000 (pounds) should be paid to recongise the deaths of people to date unrecognised and alleviate immediate suffering," Langstaff said in the inquiry's report, adding that these payments should be made for the parents, children or siblings of people who died from the infection.

Langstaff also stated that close relatives of hundreds of children and parents died from the diseases received through blood transfusions would be eligible for payments.

"It is a fact that around 380 children with bleeding disorders were infected with HIV. Some of them died in childhood. But their parents have never received compensation. Children who were orphaned as a result of infections transmitted by blood transfusions and blood products and have never had their losses recognised," the inquiry's chairman said.

Last August, the UK government said that thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal would each receive an interim compensation payment of 100,000 pounds, with payments transferred by the end of October.

In the 1970s, blood products began to be used in the UK to treat hemophilia. Many of them were supplied from other countries, in particular from the United States. Later it became known that several thousand patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 70s and 80s through products that contained viruses. About 2,400 people died.

