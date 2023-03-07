UK Should Provide Enough Personnel, Capabilities to Lead NATO in High North - Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The UK government should provide adequate resources including personnel to be able to lead NATO operations in the High North, the Defense Committee of the UK House of Commons said on Tuesday.

"The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) has proven itself to be effective, acting as a force multiplier for both its constituent countries and NATO. We have heard that the UK should focus its efforts within NATO on the High North ... We therefore recommend that the Government ensure that it has the necessary personnel and capabilities available to lead NATO operations in the High North," the committee stated.

The defense committee gave high assessment to the role of the JEF in helping the Ukrainian military fight Russian forces during Moscow's ongoing military operation, saying that the JEF had "quickly responded" to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The JEF is a UK-led expeditionary force consisting of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The force was launched in 2014. The coalition can be integrated with NATO or any other international security force in the shortest possible time should the necessity arise.