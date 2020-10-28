UK Shows Solidarity With France Over Stance on Radical Islamism After Teacher Murder Case

London has voiced its solidarity with Paris regarding the brutal killing of French teacher Samuel Paty and French President Emmanuel Macron's subsequent statements on radical Islam and the support for manifestations of freedom of speech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) London has voiced its solidarity with Paris regarding the brutal killing of French teacher Samuel Paty and French President Emmanuel Macron's subsequent statements on radical islam and the support for manifestations of freedom of speech.

Paty was killed by beheading at the hands of a radicalized Chechen teenager in the outskirts of Paris on October 16 after he showed caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad in a class discussion on freedom of speech.

"The United Kingdom remains in solidarity with France and the French people following the appalling assassination of Samuel Paty. My thoughts are with his family. Terrorism cannot and should never be justified," the UK Embassy in France tweeted on the part of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Macron has drawn numerous condemnations from Muslim countries and communities across the world after he delivered a speech at a commemoration ceremony for Paty, where he announced that the authorities would step up the fight against the Islamic threat and continue to defend the freedom of speech. In particular, the president said that France would strengthen control over funding received by mosques on its mainland.

Turkey has declared a boycott campaign against France in the wake of Macron's statements, while several other Muslim countries have seen demonstrations condemning Macron's statement. For their turn, the majority of European countries have expressed their support to France's stance on radical Islam.