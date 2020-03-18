UK Shutting Schools as National COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 100 - Secretary for Education

(@FahadShabbir)

All the schools across the United Kingdom will close on Friday afternoon, after lessons, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) All the schools across the United Kingdom will close on Friday afternoon, after lessons, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State for education Gavin Williamson said.

The UK's case count exceeds 2,600, with 104 fatalities.

"I want to provide parents, students and staff with the certainty they need. After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon they will remain closed until further notice. This will be for all children except to those of key workers and where children who are most vulnerable," Williamson told UK lawmakers, as quoted by The Telegraph.