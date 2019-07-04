The UK Ministry of Defense and Rolls-Royce have struck a deal worth 85 million pounds ($107 million) on maintenance of engines of the Royal Navy's Type-23 frigates, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The UK Ministry of Defense and Rolls-Royce have struck a deal worth 85 million Pounds ($107 million ) on maintenance of engines of the Royal Navy's Type-23 frigates, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed an �85 million contract with Rolls-Royce to maintain the engines of the Royal Navy's Type-23 frigate fleet. The contract includes a comprehensive support package to Spey gas turbines, including the overhaul of engines, provision of spares, as well as engineering and safety support. Updates to the turbines are vital as they boost propulsion in the Type-23 Frigates," the statement said.

The ministry noted that, according to the deal, Rolls Royce would carry out major repairs of 30 Type-23 frigates for UK and its NATO allies. The contract is expected to result in 35 million pounds of savings for the Defense Ministry due to improved repair and procurement schemes.

The ministry stressed that Scotland would also benefit from the contract, as it would trigger significant investment in local industry and trade amounting to 1.6 billion pounds.

Director Naval Fleet Services at Rolls-Royce Matt Nadin said that it was the company objective to provide "increased Spey engine availability to the Royal Navy and their NATO partners."