MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The United Kingdom has awarded the UK defense company BAE Systems a $340 million contract to modernize naval radars, the UK government said on Wednesday.

"Critical radars that protect the Royal Navy's fleet of warships against hostile airborne and seaborne attacks will be upgraded and maintained under a deal worth 270 million Pounds," the statement read.

The contract will create 400 jobs, it added.

The 10-year contract with BAE Systems provides for the support of Artisan, Sampson and Long-Range Radars, installed on warships, until 2032. It includes Type 23 and Type 26 frigates, Type 45 destroyers, and the Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carriers.

BAE Systems is a company headquartered in London. It is committed to the development, supply and support of advanced aerospace and defense systems for air, land and naval forces.