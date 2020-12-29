UrduPoint.com
UK Signs Free Trade Agreement With Vietnam - Trade Secretary

Tue 29th December 2020

The United Kingdom and Vietnam signed an agreement on free trade, Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The United Kingdom and Vietnam signed an agreement on free trade, Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss said Tuesday.

Earlier in the month, the country's government announced signing a free trade deal with Singapore and concluded negotiations with Vietnam.

"Today our Ambassadors signed the UK Vietnam trade deal securing continuity for businesses," Truss tweeted, adding that the deal will gradually remove 99 percent of tariffs.

According to the VNA news agency, the ceremony took place in London and involved the ambassadors as the Vietnamese trade minister and high-level officials were unable to visit the UK over the situation with COVID-19.

The agreement will come into force on Friday and stipulates elimination of 99 percent of tariffs within seven years.

After the UK officially left the EU on January 31 it has been working to secure various bilateral economy-related deals with various countries amid the transition period, which will end this Thursday.

