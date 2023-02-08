UrduPoint.com

UK Signs Landmark Deal With Italy To Boost Trade - Trade Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 06:44 PM

UK Signs Landmark Deal With Italy to Boost Trade - Trade Ministry

The United Kingdom and Italy have signed an agreement to boost their export and investment partnership, marking London's first such deal with an EU country since Brexit, the UK Department for International Trade said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The United Kingdom and Italy have signed an agreement to boost their export and investment partnership, marking London's first such deal with an EU country since Brexit, the UK Department for International Trade said Wednesday.

"(UK Trade Secretary) Kemi Badenoch signs UK-Italy export and investment partnership on visit to Rome - the first such partnership between the UK and any EU country," the statement read.

The partnership will enhance UK exports, create jobs, increase wages and stimulate economic growth, as well as "boost a trade relationship worth more than �43 billion ($52 billion)," according to the statement.

"This partnership will boost trade and investment between British and Italian businesses, ease the path for valuable investment, and will crucially grow UK exports as we aim for our target of selling �1 trillion of goods and services a year to the world by the end of the decade," Badenoch said.

Both the UK and Italy are among the world's 10 largest economies, with their bilateral trade exceeding $52 billion, according to the UK government. This makes Italy the UK's 11th largest trading partner. The most popular goods exported by the UK to Italy include cars worth over 930 million Pounds, accounting for 10.1% of all UK goods exported to Italy, and mechanical power generators worth over 500 million pounds.

Related Topics

World Exports Visit London Kemi Rome Italy United Kingdom Brexit All Government Agreement Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE President receives ACTVET delegation including ..

UAE President receives ACTVET delegation including Emirate Skills medal winners

4 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 18th se ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 18th session of ‘Ibn Al Dar’ prog ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Ice Factory buildi ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Ice Factory building

4 minutes ago
 Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt F ..

Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt Foreign Minister

8 minutes ago
 Book fair at Government College University Lahore

Book fair at Government College University Lahore

8 minutes ago
 PAC seeks complete report over F-9 park incident

PAC seeks complete report over F-9 park incident

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.