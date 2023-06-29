UK, Singapore Agree to Cooperate in Artificial Intelligence Development - Science Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The United Kingdom and Singapore have signed two memorandums of understanding to collaborate on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said on Wednesday.

"UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo sign two Memoranda of Understanding during Deputy Prime Minister Dowden's visit to Singapore," the ministry said in a statement.

The agreements will strengthen the UK and Singapore's global leadership in cybersecurity, connectivity and AI, the ministry added.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Emerging Technologies is set to facilitate the sharing of experience in building new telecommunications infrastructure, such as 5G networks, as well as business partnerships in AI and related research, the statement read.

The ministry added that both countries had agreed to align technical standards for the use of AI and to identify "trustworthy" ways to use it.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Data Cooperation includes commitments to increase digital trade between Singapore and the UK, share best practices and information on data use for economic growth and cooperate on data protection and setting standards for data regulation, according to the ministry.