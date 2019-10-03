UrduPoint.com
UK, Singapore Agree To Cooperate On Enhancing Internet-Connected Devices' Security

Thu 03rd October 2019

The United Kingdom and Singapore have signed a joint statement to achieve greater security of internet-connected devices, the UK government announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United Kingdom and Singapore have signed a joint statement to achieve greater security of internet-connected devices, the UK government announced on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Ciaran Martin, the head of UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) met with his counterpart from Singapore, David Koh, during the Singapore International Cyber Week 2019 to sign the Joint Statement on cooperation between Singapore and the United Kingdom on the Internet of Things, later published on the UK government's website.

"Singapore and the UK endeavour to take a leading role in driving improvements in the security of smart consumer products. We want to ensure that internet-connected devices have security built in by design and the public and industry are protected against related security threats, such as cyber attacks, theft of personal data and risks to physical safety," the two sides said in the statement.

The countries promised to promote business practices, conducive to greater internet security, such as adoption of vulnerabilities disclosure process, facilitation development of software security updates, and doing away with obvious security risks like universal default passwords.

In 2018, then-UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong agreed to create the SG-UK Partnership for the Future aimed at promoting digital economy, business, security, and education. It was officially launched in January 2019.

