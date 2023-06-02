UrduPoint.com

UK, Singaporean Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace met with his Singaporean counterpart, Ng Eng Hen, on Friday to discuss strengthening defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the UK Defense Ministry said.

"Defence Secretary Ben Wallace met his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen today to discuss deepening our cooperation and further strengthening our defence partnership," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry noted that the United Kingdom is committed to an open and stable Indo-Pacific and working with regional partners including Singapore.

On May 23, the UK government announced that a UK carrier strike group would return to the Indo-Pacific in 2025, four years after its original deployment.

Prior to that, the British navy's carrier strike group, led by the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, the Queen Elizabeth, came on a 28-week voyage in 2021, during which it first called at ports in India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. During that time, it conducted joint exercises with the armed forces of Japan, the United States, South Korea and India.

