UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Slammed Over 'shocking Conditions' For Asylum Seekers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:59 PM

UK slammed over 'shocking conditions' for asylum seekers

The UK government was accused Friday of holding asylum seekers and other migrants, including women with babies and children, in "shocking conditions" after they have crossed the Channel in small boats

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The UK government was accused Friday of holding asylum seekers and other migrants, including women with babies and children, in "shocking conditions" after they have crossed the Channel in small boats.

Opposition Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, who chairs parliament's home affairs scrutiny committee, raised her "serious concerns" about the situation following a visit to the port town of Dover where most are initially detained.

The criticism comes as the government grapples with record numbers of asylum seekers and other migrants crossing the Channel to reach Britain, and pledges a crackdown.

Immigration and control of Britain's borders was a major issue in Brexit, before the country left the European Union last year.

Last week saw an unprecedented 430 people intercepted in a single day in the world's busiest shipping channel or picked up on the shores of southeast England after crossing from France.

In a letter to interior minister Priti Patel, Cooper said the committee was concerned about overcrowding and the length of stays at temporary accommodation there, as well the "clear risk" of a Covid-19 outbreak.

"I am writing to raise serious concerns about the shocking conditions the committee observed during its visit to the Kent Intake Unit yesterday," Cooper stated.

"The holding room facility, in which detained asylum seekers wait for onward placement and screening, is wholly inappropriate." During their visit, committee members found dozens of new arrivals held in the "unfit" small room for periods up to 48 hours, when the maximum time any individual should be held there is one day.

"Sharing these cramped conditions were many women with babies and very young children," Cooper said.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers also visited an atrium facility -- described as "essentially an office space" -- where people stay when they are no longer in detention and awaiting onward travel.

They heard that in recent weeks some asylum seekers, including at least one unaccompanied child, have stayed there for as long as 10 days.

"For children, this kind of accommodation for days on end is completely inappropriate," Cooper stated.

Patel agreed this month to give France �53 million ($75 million, 63 million Euros) in additional funding for border enforcement action.

Meanwhile, the government has unveiled new legislation that would overhaul asylum rules and impose stricter jail terms for both migrants and people-smugglers.

Related Topics

World Interior Minister Parliament Jail France European Union Visit Young Dover United Kingdom Brexit Border Women From Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Australian state authorities warn against proteste ..

1 minute ago

Four killed in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan denounces grenade attack on police ..

2 minutes ago

First evacuation flight of Afghans lands in Americ ..

5 minutes ago

Mongolia sees 1,294 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more dea ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise in Laos

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.