UK Slams Houthi Rebels Following Drone Attack Against Saudi Airport - Foreign Secretary

Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The United Kingdom has condemned the Houthi drone attack at the Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia and urged the insurgent group to drop the practice in the future, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen said a civilian plane at the Abha International Airport caught fire due to an attack by the Houthi movement. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria responded by saying the movement hit warplane airfields at the airport with four drones on Wednesday afternoon and the strike "was accurate."

"We condemn the Houthis' latest attack against Saudi Arabia that hit a civilian plane at Abha Airport.

The Houthis must end these outrageous attacks. The UK is steadfast in its unwavering support for the security of Saudi territory," Raab tweeted.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

This is not the first widely-reported airport attack by the Houthis. In late December, the movement attacked the airport in Yemen's Aden moments after a plane with the country's new government had landed there.

