UrduPoint.com

UK Slaps Sanctions On People, Entity In Iran, Syria, South Sudan, CAR - Foreign Office

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 09:59 PM

UK Slaps Sanctions on People, Entity in Iran, Syria, South Sudan, CAR - Foreign Office

The United Kingdom has announced sanctions against individuals and an entity in Iran, Syria, South Sudan and the Central African Republic (CAR), accusing them of violating women's rights, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Wednesday, marking International Women's Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The United Kingdom has announced sanctions against individuals and an entity in Iran, Syria, South Sudan and the Central African Republic (car), accusing them of violating women's rights, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Wednesday, marking International Women's Day.

"Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has today (8 March) announced a new package of sanctions aimed at human rights violators, particularly those who target women and girls. This package includes 4 individuals and 1 entity involved in grievous activities, including military figures who have overseen rape and other forms of gender-based violence in conflicts in Syria, South Sudan and the Central African Republic," the statement read.

The sanctions also target Iranian government institutions "responsible for enforcing mandatory dress codes for women in Iran with unreasonable force," the statement read.

The sanctions were announced after the foreign office earlier unveiled a new strategy to address growing threats to gender equality across the globe, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Syria Iran Car United Kingdom Sudan Central African Republic March Women Government

Recent Stories

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions ..

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions on Wednesday - Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fa ..

US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fall Short - Commerce Dept.

8 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identificatio ..

PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identification of Potential Sites

9 minutes ago
 US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44 ..

US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44.6Mln in January - Commerce De ..

6 minutes ago
 Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women ..

Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women Day

6 minutes ago
 US National Intel Chief Says Consensus That COVID ..

US National Intel Chief Says Consensus That COVID Not Bio Weapon or Genetically ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.