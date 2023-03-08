UK Slaps Sanctions on People, Entity in Iran, Syria, South Sudan, CAR - Foreign Office

The United Kingdom has announced sanctions against individuals and an entity in Iran, Syria, South Sudan and the Central African Republic (CAR), accusing them of violating women's rights, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Wednesday, marking International Women's Day

"Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has today (8 March) announced a new package of sanctions aimed at human rights violators, particularly those who target women and girls. This package includes 4 individuals and 1 entity involved in grievous activities, including military figures who have overseen rape and other forms of gender-based violence in conflicts in Syria, South Sudan and the Central African Republic," the statement read.

The sanctions also target Iranian government institutions "responsible for enforcing mandatory dress codes for women in Iran with unreasonable force," the statement read.

The sanctions were announced after the foreign office earlier unveiled a new strategy to address growing threats to gender equality across the globe, according to the statement.