UrduPoint.com

UK Slashes 2022 Growth Forecast On Ukraine, Inflation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 10:48 PM

UK slashes 2022 growth forecast on Ukraine, inflation

Britain's economy will grow far slower than expected this year owing to the Ukraine war and soaring global inflation, finance minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday in a government budget update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Britain's economy will grow far slower than expected this year owing to the Ukraine war and soaring global inflation, finance minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday in a government budget update.

The UK economy was set to grow 3.8 percent this year, down from an official estimate of six percent made in October, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak told parliament.

He said that the Office for Budget Responsibility -- the government's official economic forecaster -- "has not accounted for the full impacts of the war in Ukraine and we should be prepared for the economy and public finances to worsen, potentially significantly".

"Their initial view, combined with high global inflation and continuing supply chain pressures means" the UK economy is forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year.

Gross domestic product was estimated to expand a further 1.8 percent next year, down from an official prediction of 2.1 percent.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Budget United Kingdom October From Government

Recent Stories

National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark Pa ..

National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark Pakistan day in N.Y.

3 minutes ago
 Black-White Wealth Gap in US Housing 'Wider Than E ..

Black-White Wealth Gap in US Housing 'Wider Than Even' - Officials

3 minutes ago
 Moderna says infant Covid vaccine succeeded in tri ..

Moderna says infant Covid vaccine succeeded in trial

3 minutes ago
 UN wants worldwide weather warning systems within ..

UN wants worldwide weather warning systems within 5 years

3 minutes ago
 Poland expels 45 Russian diplomats for espionage

Poland expels 45 Russian diplomats for espionage

10 minutes ago
 China Invites US Transportation Safety Agency to J ..

China Invites US Transportation Safety Agency to Join Boeing Crash Probe - Butti ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>