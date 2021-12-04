UrduPoint.com

UK Solidarity Movement Denounces US Interference in Latin American

Speakers at the Latin American Conference !Adelante! held on Saturday at London's Friends House issued a strong call to end US attempts to overthrow socialist and progressive regimes in the region

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Speakers at the Latin American Conference !Adelante! held on Saturday at London's Friends House issued a strong call to end US attempts to overthrow socialist and progressive regimes in the region.

"Latin America has been in the frontline of anti-imperialism for generations, but US efforts to stop those processes have been relentless," left-wing political activist and academic Kate Hudson said in the opening session.

Hudson, who is also the general secretary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, denounced the 60-year-old US blockade of Cuba, the numerous economic and political sanctions imposed on Venezuela and Nicaragua and Washington's support to coups against the elected progressive government in Honduras in 2009 and Bolivia in 2019.

Labour lawmaker John McDonnell criticized US President Joe Biden for maintaining Donald Trump's hostile policy against Latin American progressive governments but also denounced the UK government's "complicity" with such measures.

"It's time now for us in the solidarity movement to expose the role of the UK Conservative government," he said.

The Latin American Conference, which includes plenaries, seminars and film screenings on regional issues has brought together over 80 experts, academics, trade unionists, politicians, and activists from the UK, Europe and Latin America.

