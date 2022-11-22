UrduPoint.com

UK, South Africa To Bolster Energy Cooperation, Boost Investment In Green Hydrogen - Sunak

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

UK, South Africa to Bolster Energy Cooperation, Boost Investment in Green Hydrogen - Sunak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The United Kingdom and South Africa will jointly drive economic growth and "turbocharge" investment in major infrastructure projects and green hydrogen, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

"South Africa is already the UK's biggest trading partner on the continent, and we have ambitious plans to turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together," Sunak said at the start of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's official visit.

The South African president arrived in London for a two-day official visit on Monday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will welcome Ramaphosa at Downing Street for a bilateral meeting on Tuesday evening.

The UK government expects that this partnership will bolster sustainable and responsible production of clean technology and renewable energy sources. In addition, the two countries will promote shared learning in technical and vocational education through a new education and skills partnership, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Education Visit London United Kingdom South Africa Government

Recent Stories

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

1 hour ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

3 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

3 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

4 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

4 hours ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.