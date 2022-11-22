UK, South Africa to Bolster Energy Cooperation, Boost Investment in Green Hydrogen - Sunak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The United Kingdom and South Africa will jointly drive economic growth and "turbocharge" investment in major infrastructure projects and green hydrogen, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

"South Africa is already the UK's biggest trading partner on the continent, and we have ambitious plans to turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together," Sunak said at the start of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's official visit.

The South African president arrived in London for a two-day official visit on Monday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will welcome Ramaphosa at Downing Street for a bilateral meeting on Tuesday evening.

The UK government expects that this partnership will bolster sustainable and responsible production of clean technology and renewable energy sources. In addition, the two countries will promote shared learning in technical and vocational education through a new education and skills partnership, according to the statement.